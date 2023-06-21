GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Most of what MrBeast has to say is relatively positive, but not this time.

He is known for his insane challenges and collaborations on his YouTube channel, bringing him to 162 million subscribers to date. But, these videos could be easier to copy than you think.

On Monday he tweeted that sometimes he regrets going on podcasts and sharing what he knows about YouTube, as it leads to people copying exactly what he does.

Sometimes I regret going on podcasts and sharing everything I know about YouTube. I thought people would use the knowledge to innovate and be inspired but tons just copy exactly what I do and don’t change anything. Kind of sad how many “MrBeast Clones” there are. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 19, 2023

Most of the replies to this tweet were his fans reminding the Greenville resident that he is an inspiration and they are thankful for him sharing his wisdom and what he has learned so far on the platform, leading him to tweet this.

Despite ^ I’m still gonna share everything I know publicly because life would be boring if I kept it all in haha. Also helping small creators is fun@ColinandSamir let’s crank one out! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 20, 2023

It seems that even though seeing people copy you can get exhausting, he still enjoys helping smaller creators begin their careers and gain a lot of success along the way.

