Moyock, NC homeowners taking ongoing sewage problems to Currituck County commissioners

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Nine days without the ability to use the toilet, wash dishes or shower is nine too many for Moyock homeowner Stephanie Harlow.

“I’m at my wits’ end,” Harlow said Monday morning at her home in the Eagle Creek community.

Harlow, and what neighbors describe as the vast majority of the 440 homeowners, are waiting for repairs to the suction system that utilizes sewage pits that are shared by neighboring homes.

“We are at nine days. Nine. And it’s not fixed, and we’re not really getting any help from anybody, that’s why we reached out to you guys,” Harlow said, referring to 10 On Your Side.

She showed how the drain water isn’t going into the sewage pit, and instead backs up into her home unless she opens a cap on the side and lets it flow into her yard. She keeps a supply of beach towels ready in case she needs to sop up any back-ups.

The utility is owned by the developer, Sandler Brothers of Virginia Beach. We’re hoping to get a response after reaching out Monday afternoon.

Residents will meet with county commissioners at their regular meeting Monday night.

Helen Siqueira is worried about her three sons, who were riding in the back seat when she pulled into Harlow’s driveway.

“I needed to feed my kids, I need to wash their clothes, I literally had to go and buy new underwear because we ran out,” Siqueira said.

Homeowner Fred Whiteman wants the the utility to have “an adequate number of pump trucks that would service the entire community within a 24-hour period, rather than it taking two or three days for the pump trucks to pump out one home.”

