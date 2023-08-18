MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Moyock does not have many large concerts. It also doesn’t really have a place to have them.

The small Outer Banks-adjacent community is bracing for an influx of hundreds, if not thousands, of cars this weekend. Surprise country sensation Oliver Anthony — who’s gone from almost totally unknown to household name in the span of a couple weeks — is scheduled to play a free show at the Eagle Creek Golf Club Saturday.

The Farmville-based off-the-grid farmer exploded into internet stardom when a video of him performing his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” went viral.

When Anthony first played in Moyock, at the Currituck Trading Post, 20 to 30 people were there to witness it. But that was before — and so was the decision to book him for this weekend.

In fact, he wasn’t even initially supposed to play Eagle Creek. He was set to play the Trading Post, but the crowds he’s garnering now made that impossible, so the show was moved to the golf course.

“We love to display local artists here at Eagle Creek because we love to give them that recognition, and then he exploded,” said Eagle Creek Pro Shop Staff Member Shawna Cain.

Last weekend, he played to an absolutely packed crowd at Morris Farm Market. The Currituck County Sheriff’s Department estimates that 4,500 to 5,000 were in attendance.

This weekend’s concert is expected to bring in even more fans — from across the region and beyond it.

But the big question, especially for residents, is: where will everyone park?

The owner of Eagle Creek and the Currituck Trading Post told us he met with neighbors Thursday night to try to alleviate their worries.

“We want to make sure that people know that we are trying our best to make sure that everything flows well with the traffic and we are trying to respect our neighborhood,” Cain said. “So we have multiple people helping with keeping that easy because we are not only dealing with concert traffic, we’re dealing with OBX traffic too.”

Parking for attendees will be available at the golf course, to the tune of 500 spaces. Another 1,200 cars will be able to park at the nearby Moyock Middle School, with a shuttle running between there and the concert grounds.

Will it be enough? Only time will tell.

When the golf club announced that 60 VIP parking spots were available, they reportedly sold out in less than five minutes.

Eagle Creek staff recommend that if you’re planning to attend, get there early. Outside alcoholic beverages and coolers are not allowed in. Chairs are allowed, and staff request that attendees bring clear bags.

Chief Deputy Jeff Walker of the Currituck County Sheriff’s Department said they’ll be out handling traffic and controlling the perimeter of the grounds. He also said law enforcement from as far away as Chesapeake will be watching the roads for backups from concert traffic.

In addition to the concert, there’s also a golf tournament and the area will already be busy with beach traffic, but staff say they’re ready for the crowds.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Cain said. “There’s a lot going on because there’s obviously this incredible singer that just overnight became famous and everyone just loves his message.”

Anthony is set to perform at 2 p.m. and there will be some other acts in addition to his performance.