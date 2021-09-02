‘We will not let fear stop us from moving forward’; Mount Tabor High School closed, vigil planned day after student killed in Winston-Salem school shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A community comes together in the wake of a shooting that took the life of a student at Mt Tabor High School.

Mount Tabor High School will be closed Thursday, the school system said in a news release. Counselors and the WS/FCS Crisis Team will be available at an offsite location for parents, students, and staff of Mount Tabor.

“What you experienced yesterday at Mount Tabor, no one should have ever experienced,” Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in the news conference held Thursday morning.

A prayer vigil is being held Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Mount Tabor UMC, located at 3543 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

“We will not let fear stop us from moving forward together,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

The football game against Ragsdale high school scheduled for Friday will be pushed back to September 9 at 7 p.m.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, authorities responded to a report of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School.

Mount Tabor student William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other students were shot.

The suspect, a Mount Tabor High School student, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The suspect’s name has not been released. ​