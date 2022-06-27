PERQUIMANS, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say one person died following a crash in Perquimans Friday evening.

According to Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, the call for single-vehicle crash came in around 10:25 p.m. Friday around the 900 block of Ocean Highway (Highway 17) in the northbound lanes.

When they got to the scene, responders found the sole occupants of the vehicle dead. All northbound traffic on Ocean Highway was diverted for nearly four hours following the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.