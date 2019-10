PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities say a 58-year-old man died Monday following a head-on collision in Perquimans County.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says William Joseph Baker Jr. was driving a motorcycle on Harvey Point Road when he collided with another vehicle. The crash happened shortly after 2:45 p.m.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is in stable condition, highway patrol said.