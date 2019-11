KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – A motorcyclist involvedd in a crash in Kill Devil Hills Thursday night was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the motorcyclist started to turn left onto Highway 158 near Avalon Drive and turned in front of a Chevy Tahoe. This happened around 5 p.m.

The 54-year-old woman on the motorcycle is in critical condition following the collision.

Police do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.