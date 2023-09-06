KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A crash involving a car and motorcycle left one in the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at around 8:32 p.m.

Kill Devil Hills police responded to a collision involving a 17-year-old female driving a Nissan and a 20-year-old male operating a motorcycle. The female was preparing to turn on Colington Road while in the northbound turn lane of US 158. The driver failed to see an approaching motorcyclist, and turned in front of a Yamaha motorcycle, police said in a release.

The motorcycle struck the front of the Nissan, and the operator was ejected from his seat, police said. The male was rushed to Outer Banks hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was cited with failing to yield the right of way, police said.