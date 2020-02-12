Motorcyclist dies after crash Tuesday in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City say a motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a crash Tuesday night.

Police say Luiz Leal, 39, was rising a 2007 Triumph motorcycle Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. when he was involved in a crash with a 2006 Jeep Wrangler.

Leal was traveling north in the left lane of Halsted Boulevard, and the Jeep Wrangler was traveling souhtbound.

The Jeep attempted to make a left turn onto Walker Avenue at an intersection, and the motorcycle collided with the front of the Jeep.

Police said witnesses said the motorcycle didn’t have any headlights on. Police investigation showed the headlights were covered in aluminum-colored duct tape.

After the crash, Leal was taken to Albemarle Sentara Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is still investigating to find any other factors that might have contributed to the crash.