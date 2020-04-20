More than half of 700 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at NC prison

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – The number of COVID-19 cases at a North Carolina prison in Wayne County has increased over the weekend.

Sunday night, the number of cases was at 357 at Neuse Correctional Institution, a state prison in Goldsboro.

There are 462 COVID-19 cases in all of Wayne County — including the prison — as of Sunday night.

State prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee said during a Friday media briefing that 259 inmates had tested positive as of Friday afternoon at Neuse Correctional Institution, a state prison in Goldsboro.

That number at the prison increased to 281 by late Friday night.

Ishee said as of Friday that none were hospitalized and that 98% of those testing positive were asymptomatic.

All 700 inmates have been tested but some test results were pending, which could account for the weekend increase in cases.

Newly positive inmates are being put into isolation, and the state is sending additional medical and security staff to the facility.

