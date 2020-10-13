More than 200,000 in NC presumed to have recovered from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — More than 200,000 in North Carolina have presumably recovered from COVID-19, according to new data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In total, 206,471 COVID-19 patients have recovered, NCDHHS reported Monday.

The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.

NCDHHS estimates a median time to recover of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized, non-fatal COVID-19 cases.

NCDHHS says it is important to note that patients’ actual recovery time could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of the illness.

NCDHHS says these estimates are unrelated to the number of cases that are or are not still infectious.

North Carolina health officials plan to update the patient recovery data every Monday by 4 p.m.

As of Oct. 13, North Carolina is reporting 234,481 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 1,734 new confirmed cases from the day prior. Health officials are reporting a total of 3,816 deaths and there are currently 1,103 patients hospitalized.

Here are the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases in local North Carolina counties.

Gates 158 cases – 3 deaths

158 cases – 3 deaths Dare 309 cases — 3 deaths

309 cases — 3 deaths Currituck 207 cases – 4 deaths

207 cases – 4 deaths Pasquotank 795 cases – 33 deaths

795 cases – 33 deaths Perquimans 213 cases – 3 deaths

213 cases – 3 deaths Bertie 661 cases – 13 deaths

661 cases – 13 deaths Hertford 826 cases – 34 deaths

826 cases – 34 deaths Chowan 461 cases – 4 deaths

461 cases – 4 deaths Camden 129 cases – 3 deaths

