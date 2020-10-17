NC COVID-19 Oct. 17 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC for third straight day

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third day in a row, more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day across the state.

On Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,102 new cases.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down slightly to 1,140, eight fewer than Friday. Saturday makes the 11th day in a row with more than 1,000 people hospitalized. There are 316 adults in ICU, the most since August.

The percent positive is up slightly to 6.6 percent. It has been at six percent or higher for five days straight.

There were 19 deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 3,929.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 160 cases – 3 deaths

Dare 320 cases – 3 deaths

Currituck 215 cases – 4 deaths

Pasquotank 816 cases – 33 deaths

Perquimans 223 cases – 3 deaths

Bertie 684 cases – 13 deaths

Hertford 8388 cases – 34 deaths

Chowan 486 cases – 10 deaths

Camden 131 cases — 3 deaths

