NC COVID-19 Oct. 17 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC for third straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third day in a row, more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day across the state.
On Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,102 new cases.
The number of people currently hospitalized is down slightly to 1,140, eight fewer than Friday. Saturday makes the 11th day in a row with more than 1,000 people hospitalized. There are 316 adults in ICU, the most since August.
The percent positive is up slightly to 6.6 percent. It has been at six percent or higher for five days straight.
There were 19 deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 3,929.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
Gates 160 cases – 3 deaths
Dare 320 cases – 3 deaths
Currituck 215 cases – 4 deaths
Pasquotank 816 cases – 33 deaths
Perquimans 223 cases – 3 deaths
Bertie 684 cases – 13 deaths
Hertford 8388 cases – 34 deaths
Chowan 486 cases – 10 deaths
Camden 131 cases — 3 deaths
