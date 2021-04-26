‘Moral emergency’: NC NAACP, Repairers of the Breach and AME Zion Church to meet Tuesday with Elizabeth City pastors

Kirk Rivers addresses demonstrators outside City Hall as they await members of the city council who held an emergency meeting on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C., in regards to the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Deputy Sheriff earlier in the week. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — As protesters continue to press for the public release of body camera footage from a fatal deputy-involved shooting last week in Elizabeth City, faith leaders and activists are planning to declare a “moral emergency.”

Pastors in the Elizabeth City area, the president of the North Carolina conference of the NAACP, and the president of a group called Repairers of the Breach, will meet Tuesday afternoon with attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr.

Brown was shot and killed as Pasquotank County deputies were executing a search warrant at a home on Perry Street on April 21. Since then, activists have protested, demanding body camera footage be released to the public.

The meeting will be held privately at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Lebanon AME Zion Church, at 320 Culpepper Street in Elizabeth City.

Afterward, pastors plan to make a public statement outside the church about 3 p.m. They say they plan to declare a “moral emergency” in the country.

Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels will attend the meeting. Others in attendance include Bishop William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; the Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina conference of the NAACP; and the Rev. Javan Leach of Mount Lebanon AME Zion Church.

“Our faith demands justice in the courts and justice in every aspect of life,” said Bishop Barber II, who also is co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. “What we see happening in Elizabeth City with a man shot in the back and the inept way the investigation is being handled by the district attorney and sheriff is a moral failure.”

The family of Brown has expressed frustration that they’ve so far only seen 20 seconds of body camera video, which was shown to them on Monday.

Some family members called Brown’s shooting an “execution.”