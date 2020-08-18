Mom speaks out after son shot, killed while riding bicycle in NC front yard

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Bonny Waddell said she’s heartbroken after her 5-year-old son was shot and killed in his own front yard.

The point-blank shooting happened eight days ago on Archers Road in Wilson. Police have since arrested a neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, 25, and charged him with murder.

“I don’t understand. I can’t wrap my head around it,” Waddell said.

Waddell’s son, Cannon Hinnant, was shot in the head while riding his bicycle. His two young sisters witnessed the shooting.

“He was my neighbor for years. We always spoke when we seen each other. It was, we never, never ever had arguments with each other,” she said about the suspect.

“Why? Why would you do this to my child?” she asked.

Sessoms remains at the Wilson County Detention Center. He took off after the shooting and was captured a day later in Goldsboro.

“Justice hasn’t been served,” the grieving mother said.

Waddell told CBS 17 she will ask the district attorney to seek the death penalty. Meanwhile, her focus is on honoring Cannon’s memory.

“Such a big joy, bowl of life. He was a smiley, happy child. He loved playing with his sisters and going outside,” she said.

The crime has made national headlines. Waddell is grateful for the support she’s received from the community, across the state and country.

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $800,000.

Still, Waddell stressed race had nothing to do with the deadly shooting. Cannon was white, Sessoms is Black.

“This is not a race issue. This was a, I don’t even know what it was. I know it wasn’t race,” she said.

Waddell would like to see a playground built in Cannon’s name. There’s already a baseball tournament and road race set up in his memory.