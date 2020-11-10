Mom protected toddler as gunfire pelted their car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham mother said she had to protect her young son as several gunshots hit their car — injuring her while driving Monday afternoon in Durham.

The mom and her 3-year-old were in their white Chevrolet SUV around 4:15 p.m. when gunfire suddenly hit the vehicle, police said.

The SUV had three bullet holes visible in the windshield and at least two others on the front of the vehicle.

The mother says she had just pulled out of an apartment complex onto Broad Street when the incident happened near Lion Street.

“They blocked us in and they started shooting,” the mom later said.

The woman immediately took action to protect her toddler.

“My 3-year-old, I had to pull him down and cover him,” said the mother, who did not want to speak on camera.

Police say bullets likely ricocheted before hitting the woman because her injuries were not serious. The woman’s brother, who was also in the SUV, was hit but also was not seriously wounded.

The mother managed to drive the SUV to another location along Chalk Level Road where she then contacted authorities.

The woman spoke about the incident while detectives examined the rounds that hit her SUV.

“I think they need to stop shooting because bullets don’t have no names on them,” she said.

Just Sunday night, a 5-year-old riding with his family in a car was injured by gunfire in Wake County, officials said.