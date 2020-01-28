Missing Elizabeth teen found the day after is missing again, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A missing teen from Elizabeth City who was found the next day earlier this month has gone missing again, police say.

Officials from the Elizabeth City Police Department say Zion South, a 15-year-old who went missing on the afternoon of January 11 but was later found the day after has gone missing again.

This time, Zion was reportedly seen last on Thursday, January 23, but was reported missing five days later on January 28.

In a Facebook post, police described the teen as 5-foot-8 tall and weighs around 130-pounds with a mustache and a fade hair cut with twists on top.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue acid wash jeans, and black Timberland boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Elizabeth City PD officials at 9252)335-4321 or Central Communications at (252)331-1500.