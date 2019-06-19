Missing woman last seen in Elizabeth City found safe in Va. Beach

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police have located a missing woman who had been missing since Saturday morning.

Police were notified on Saturday that Victoria Jones was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday morning at a Speedway gas station on N. Road St., near Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

In a Facebook post, police said Jones was located in Virginia Beach on Wednesday night and is now home safe in Elizabeth city.

In a Facebook post, police described Victoria Jones as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, with dimples, a circular scar near her left shoulder and a tattoo on her right foot reading “lead me to the ocean.” She has fair skin and brown eyes.

Police say she was in a white vehicle, with a white female at the time, but they haven’t shared why they think she may have disappeared.

