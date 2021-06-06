Missing NC man found alive after emerging from Croatan National Forest

MOREHEAD CITY, NC – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that the 20-year-old who was reported missing on May 29 was found alive Sunday morning.

Joshua Kenneth Clauson was reported missing when he didn’t return from a walk in the Croatan National Forest after getting separated from a family member. A search that spanned six days was conducted for Clauson.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services organized teams from multiple county and state agencies. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said there were search teams in the air and on the ground. Search and rescue crews combed the forest but had to call off the search Thursday evening after all leads were exhausted and for deteriorating search conditions.

On Sunday morning, a citizen called Carteret County Communications to report a man walked out of a wooded area near the caller’s residence on Rams Horn Road in Newport. Clauson was then transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, where his condition is listed as stable. Detectives responded to the hospital and confirmed his identity.

The sheriff’s office thanks all those who assisted and shared information related to the search. More details will be released as they become available.