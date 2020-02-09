Missing 86-year-old man last seen in Hertford Co.

Photo of Joseph Peele courtesy of the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office.

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a missing 86-year-old man.

Joseph Peele of Murfreesboro was last seen around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Peele went missing from Twin Oaks nursing home located in the town of Como.

Peele is diagnosed with dementia. The Sheriff’s Office says he is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Hertford County officials ask if you can locate Joseph Peele to contact the Hertford County Dispatch Center at (252)-358-0232 or call 911.

