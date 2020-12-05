Minor driving stolen vehicle leads police pursuit before crashing into house in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City say a minor along with two other people have been detained after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle led to a crash Friday evening.

Police initially responded to a shooting incident around 10 p.m. Friday on King Street.

Shortly thereafter, police say they attempted to stop a vehicle in connection with the shooting. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and later entered Pasquotank County. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Deputies also attempted to stop the vehicle.



The driver, a juvenile, lost control of the vehicle and struck a house on the 900 block of North Road Street. A male subject was seen fleeing from the back seat of the vehicle, while the other three occupants were trapped inside of the vehicle.



The driver and two juveniles were detained and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Hertford Police added that at least one weapon was recovered from the suspects.

Police are currently asking for assistance in identifying and locating the occupant who fled the scene.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.