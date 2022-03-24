KILL DEVIL HILLS, Va. (WAVY) — A middle schooler is responsible for at least some of the recent vandalism at Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills, according to police.

Police on Thursday said they had identified one person as being responsible for some of the damage that had been reported at the park, which included “disorderly conduct, vandalism, arson and other criminal mischief,” the department wrote in a news release Thursday.

The damage totaled more than $2,500.

Police said they believe a First Flight Middle School student did some of the damage.

The case has been referred to the juvenile court counselor for consideration, the police department said. Authorities are not releasing further information about their identity because they are a juvenile.

Since the KDH Police Department initially released information about the vandalism on March 15, there have been no further incidents. Officers increased the frequency and duration of their visits to the park to try to crack down on the crimes.

Known as the “skate park,” “frog pond,” or the “turtle pond,” Aviation Park is off Veterans Drive across from First Flight High School. It is the town’s busiest public park.