Mid-Atlantic Christian University seeking help with providing meals following building collapse

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A small North Carolina university is looking to the public for help providing meals to students after the main classroom and cafeteria building collapsed over Labor Day weekend.

Beth Cross, a Mid-Atlantic Christian University’s spokeswoman, says the school’s cafeteria was wrecked when the Heritage Hall building collapsed on Saturday, September 5. With that in mind, the school is asking for help providing meals for close to 95 students Tuesday through Saturday.

If you or someone you know is able to help, the school is asking you to email the schools spokeswoman at beth.cross@macuniversity.edu

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.