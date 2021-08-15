Meth, cocaine, mushrooms seized from Mooresville man during NC traffic stop, deputies say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mooresville man is facing multiple drug-related charges after deputies seized cocaine, methamphetamines, mushrooms and methadone tablets from him during a traffic stop, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a deputy saw 56-year-old Ricky Frenette commit a traffic offense on Charlotte Highway near Mooresville and pulled him over. The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the offense.

Deputies approached Frenette and deployed a K9 who indicated the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office searched the vehicle and found 3.9 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, six methadone tablets, 3.7 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Frenette was arrested and charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of an illegal substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.