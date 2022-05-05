CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — A memorial for the four Marines killed in March’s Osprey crash in Norway will be held on Monday.

Camp Lejeune officials, in a news release, said the ceremony will be conducted by Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW). It will be held at 10 a.m. at Camp Lejeune.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass., Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Ky. and Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio, were killed March 18 in a crash during training exercises in Norway.

“The memorial ceremony serves to honor the memory and legacy of the fallen Marines of VMM-261, call sign GHOST-31, who tragically died in the MV-22B aviation accident during a training flight near Bodo, Norway, in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022. The four fallen Marines are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore.

“The ceremony is scheduled to consist of reflections, readings, eulogies, and the playing of taps. 2nd MAW continues to honor the memory of our fallen Marines, who dedicated their lives to our nation, and we are deeply saddened by their loss. Our deceased Marines will never be forgotten, and our condolences remain with their families and friends.”