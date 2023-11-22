GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The days are about to be a little brighter for patients at ECU Health’s Maynard Children’s Hospital.

On Tuesday, they introduced their newest facility dog, Sam. Her handlers say she’s a sweet and loving dog who also likes to play. This personality will work great with the children in the hospital to help them feel a little sense of normalcy while they’re there.

“She can lay on CT tables, MRI tables. We can hang out during IV starts, we can model for procedures,” said Ashton Ayers, a child life specialist with ECU Health. “And if a patient needs to lay a certain way, she can show them how they need to lay. We’re also going to teach her how to drink her medicine out of a syringe. So we can get kids taking their medicines like they need to to get them home.”

Officials said Maynard Children’s Hospital is the first children’s hospital in the state to have a facility dog. They plan to add more in the future.