Massive fire engulfs popular country-market store ‘The Cotton Gin’ in Currituck

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A popular gift shop in Jarvisburg was destroyed by a massive fire Saturday afternoon.

The Cotton Gin, located in the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, reportedly went up in flames around 1:38 p.m.

According to Currituck County emergency communications, first responders were still on scene at 2:50 p.m.

Video from Facebook user Alex Butler shows wild flames and clouds of smoke engulfing the store as firefighters work to put it out.

Officials say there were no injuries reported from the fire as of 4 p.m.

The store is described as having a market-style layout with clothing, accessories and fresh produce and has been a “vacation landmark” for families visiting the Outer Banks for more than 85 years, according to their website.

There are three other Cotton Gin store locations along the Outer Banks: one in Corolla, one in Duck and one in Nags Head.

According to Cotton Gin’s website, the Jarvisburg location is the original shop that started off as general store in the 1960s.

