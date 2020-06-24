Massive crane removes stone pillar from Confederate monument at NC State Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The last and biggest piece of a Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh was removed late Tuesday.

Crews arrived overnight Monday to restart the process that began a few days ago — first by protesters and later under an order by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Late Tuesday night, a much larger crane managed to remove the largest piece of the monument — a tall stone pillar that sat on a base.

Protesters pulled down two statues from the monument on Friday and hung them from street signs. Over the weekend, Cooper ordered the removal of the rest of the Confederate monuments on the Capitol’s grounds.

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Harrison Light/CBS 17)

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Harrison Light/CBS 17)

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Harrison Light/CBS 17)

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Harrison Light/CBS 17)

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Crews work to remove last Confederate monument from the Capitol grounds (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Crews removed multiple statues over the weekend but have spent a couple of days trying to determine the best way to remove a massive 75-foot-tall granite monument. Crews were back at it for hours on Tuesday morning before they realized they couldn’t get the job done.

A large crane was brought in on Monday and couldn’t remove the monument. Crews then brought in an even bigger crane overnight and realized just after 6 a.m. that they would need something even bigger.

Tuesday morning’s crane was packed up by 6:30 a.m. Then, a massive crane was brought in later in the day and successfully removed the obelisk around 11:30 p.m.

More pieces of the the monument were removed Wednesday morning and a granite base covered in a tarp is all that remained as of 7 a.m.