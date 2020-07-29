Mass COVID-19 testing on Ocracoke canceled due to staffing issue

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — A COVID-19 mass testing event scheduled for Thursday on Ocracoke has been canceled due to staffing issues.
MakoMedical Laboratories, Inc. contacted the Hyde County Health Department on Wednesday to report the staffing issue. The health department says a make-up date is being negotiated, but a date has not been set.
“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. Unfortunately, this situation is beyond Health Department control,” the department wrote in a release. Hyde County is reporting 37 cumulative cases overall as of Wednesday, July 29.
