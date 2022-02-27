Masks no longer required on school buses in Currituck County

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Schools is lifting the mask mandate on school buses.

Effective Monday, Feb. 28, Currituck County Schools will no longer require masks on buses. The latest comes after the CDC lifted the mask mandate on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems Friday.

The ruling from the CDC includes early care and education programs across the country.

CDC officials made the change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask-wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.



School systems can still choose to require that people wear masks on buses or vans at their discretion.

It’s important to note that the latest recommendations differ and do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.



The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules. And the agency says people with COVID-19 symptoms or who test positive shouldn’t stop wearing masks.

