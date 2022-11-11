HAMILTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man has been arrested and is facing numerous charges after investigators with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles were sexually assaulted by him.

Arthur Lee Goddard, Jr., of 106 S. South St. in Hamilton was arrested on Thursday and charged with:

5 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult

2 counts of First Degree Statutory Rape

3 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child less than or equal to 15

8 counts of Statutory Rape of Child less than or equal to 15

4 counts of Sexual Act by Substitute Parent/Custodian

2 counts of Statutory Rape of Child by Adult

Goddard was taken into custody with assistance from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken before a magistrate in Pitt County and given a $15 million secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday in Edgecombe County.

Investigators with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office began a case on Aug. 29 after taking a report of two juveniles that had been sexually assaulted by their mother’s boyfriend for several years. The juveniles went for forensic interviews that led to the collection of evidence and Goddard’s eventual arrest.