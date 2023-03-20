CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A marsh fire near Waterlily Road in Currituck County was ablaze on Thursday, according to North Carolina Forest Service.

On March 16, NC Forest Service responded to the scene of a marsh fire near 1355 Waterlily Road.

Currituck County Emergency Services received a call about the fire around 9:30 p.m., Thursday. NC Forest Services reported on March 18, Saturday that the fire was contained in some remote places where tree stumps were continuing to smolder.

Marsh fire in Currituck County near Waterlily Road. (Courtesy: Stanley J Dutko Jr)

NC Forest Service gave tips on how to prevent wildfires from backyard burning:

Don’t burn when it is windy or when vegetation is dry.

Check local regulations, a permit may be required.

Prepare your pile, keep piles small and manageable.

Stay with your pile until the fire is completely out.