Marc Basnight Bridge closing temporarily Tuesday due to demolition work on Old Bonner Bridge

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – NCDOT is closing the Marc Basnight Bridge Tuesday for a scheduled demolition work on the old Herbert C Bonner Bridge.

The 15-minute road closure on the Marc Basnight Bridge will occur between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

NCDOT officials say flaggers and advance warning signs will be in place to stop traffic at both ends of the work zone on Basnight Bridge Prior to work starting Tuesday.



In addition to the flaggers, message boards at Whalebone Junction and Rodanthe will display messages alerting motorists to the road closure.

Officails are also advising boaters in the area to be aware because during the demolition work NCDOT and PCL will be helping enforce the U.S. Coast Guard rules to prevent vessels from coming within a 1,500-foot radius of the old Bonner Bridge.

If weather conditions are not good for the work to take place Tuesday, the work and the temporary bridge closure will be moved until Wednesday.