Manteo Town Hall closed until Monday due to COVID-19 exposure

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Manteo will be closing Town Hall for disinfecting until 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 due to a coronavirus exposure.

The town posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying a person who tested positive for the coronavirus had been on the first floor of Town Hall.

“The Town of Manteo’s highest priority is the health, safety, and welfare of community members, staff, and other stakeholders. We are taking these necessary steps in accordance with our Incident Action Plan, and this approach allows us to ensure continuity of government while maintaining delivery of critical services to the community,” the town said.

During the closure, all town services will still continue — other town facilities will also stay open.

Town Hall staff will be operating remotely, but can still be reached at 252-473-2133.

