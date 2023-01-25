MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – A Manteo man was convicted last Friday of sex crimes against children and kidnapping.

According to a press release, 47-year-old Roberto Anastasio Hernandez was convicted on three counts of statutory rape of a child, one count of statutory sexual offense with a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and one count of 2nd-degree kidnapping.

District Attorney Jeff Cruden thanked the victims and their families following the conviction for their courage to come forward and report what happened.

Cruden also said, “These types of cases are often the hardest to prove, and without the commitment and dedication of everyone involved, we would not have been able to obtain the verdicts that were delivered.”

Hernandez will serve eight separate active sentences consecutively, which equals a maximum of 135.5 years in prison.