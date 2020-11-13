Man, woman killed, girl hospitalized after home invasion at NC mobile home park, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman were killed and a girl was taken to the hospital after a home invasion Thursday at a mobile home park in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting report along the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive just before 3:15 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a suspect or suspects entered the home and shot the two adults and the girl, a news release said.

Police identified the victims as Tyshauen Tally, 28, and Lunell Lewis, 33.

Tally and Lewis died at the scene. The girl’s injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Homicide detectives were on scene investigation. No further information was released.

Two juveniles were in the home at the time of the shooting. One was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Their identifications will not be released.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

