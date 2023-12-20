LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man who managed to get away after leading law enforcement on a 24-mile chase, beginning in Lexington, in a U-Haul, arrested on Tuesday, according to police.
At 4:51 p.m. on Sunday, police tried to pull over a U-Haul box truck on South Main Street at the intersection with Fowler Avenue after identifying the driver as Jonathan Dillon, 31, a man with outstanding felony warrants.
The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.
During the chase, police say the driver hit a Highway Patrol vehicle helping Lexington officers. No officers or troopers were injured in the chase.
The chase ended after 24 miles when the U-Haul crashed into a tree at Riverview Road Extension, near River Pointe, where the driver got out and ran away.
Dillon was wanted on charges of:
- possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- possession with the intention sell or deliver marijuana
- felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- felony possession of marijuana, identity theft
- felony speeding to elude arrest
- assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer
- hit-and-run
- property damage
- driving while license revoked
- possession with intent to sell and deliver synthetic marijuana
- felony maintaining a vehicle for a control substance
- resisting arrest and other misdemeanor charges and motor vehicle infractions
He was arrested in Charlotte at noon.
Dillon is being held in the Davidson County Jail with no bond.