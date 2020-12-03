Man wanted out of Richmond arrested in Currituck County

Mug shot of Ryann Daniels courtesy of the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) -A fugitive subject wanted out of Richmond for two counts of involuntary manslaughter was taken into custody by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m. authorities responded to the 100 block of Raccoon for the wanted suspect.

As deputies approached the home the suspect, Ryann Daniels, fled on foot into the wooded area on the backside of the property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A K-9 unit accompanied by several officers tracked Daniels deep in the woods and took him into custody, according to a press release.

Ryann is being held at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office detention center under a 500,000 bond.

