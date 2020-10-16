Man wanted on attempted murder charges in Maryland arrested after shooting in Edenton, NC

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Edenton Police Department said they arrested a 31-year-old man wanted on attempted murder charges in Maryland after they responded to a shooting Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting around 1:10 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Albemarle Street, Edenton Police wrote in a Facebook post.

As the investigation into the shooting continued, authorities developed a suspect and efforts to locate him began.

While looking for the suspect, police found 31-year-old Demario Henry, of Baltimore, Maryland.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. It was also discovered that he was wanted on attempted first and second-degree murder charges in Maryland as well.

Police did not say if or how Henry is connected with the shooting on East Albemarle Street. Authorities also did not specify how or where they located Henry prior to his arrest.

Henry was taken to a magistrate and given a 151,000 bond for the firearm and motor vehicle charges.

He was given no bond for the fugitive from justice warrant on the attempted murder charges.

Police say the shooting on East Albemarle Street is “not a random incident.”

Police are still asking for witnesses that were in the area of the shooting to come forward with information.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Michael of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. People can also contact the Anonymous Tip line at 252-632-0303 or use the anonymous website at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.

