Man wanted on armed robbery, gun theft warrants in Elizabeth City

North Carolina

Nasean Jamal Jones is wanted on several felony warrants in Elizabeth City, including armed robbery and gun theft. (Photo courtesy of the Elizabeth City Police Department)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted on felony warrants, including armed robbery and stealing a gun.

Nasean Jamal Jones is considered “armed and dangerous.” He is wanted on warrants of armed robbery, felony larceny of a firearm, destruction, damage, or vandalism of property, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Anyone with information about Jones should call the Elizabeth City Central Communications at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

