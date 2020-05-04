Man wanted on armed robbery, gun theft warrants in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted on felony warrants, including armed robbery and stealing a gun.
Nasean Jamal Jones is considered “armed and dangerous.” He is wanted on warrants of armed robbery, felony larceny of a firearm, destruction, damage, or vandalism of property, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Anyone with information about Jones should call the Elizabeth City Central Communications at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
