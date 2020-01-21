Man wanted in Elizabeth City shooting, Atlanta homicide found in California

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a Sept. 2 shooting in Elizabeth City and a homicide in Atlanta, Georgia, has been found and arrested in California.

Caprie Anthony Paige, 23, was taken into custody Monday by the Pacific Southwest Regional Task Forces in Elk Grove, California, Elizabeth City authorities wrote in a news release.

Authorities say they responded to the 500 block of Edge Street in Elizabeth City around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 for a report of shots fired, according to the release.

After further investigation, police obtained warrants for Paige on charges of discharging a firearm in city limits, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Paige was the subject of more than a week-long manhunt around Elizabeth City following the shooting. He was considered armed and dangerous during that time.

Paige is also wanted in a homicide in Atlanta, Georgia, the release said.

Paige will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time Wednesday at the Sacramento Main Jail Municipal and Superior Courts.

He is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bond.

Both the Elizabeth City Police Department and the Atlantic Police Department are seeking extradition for Paige’s return to the East Coast to face the charges in Virginia and Georgia.