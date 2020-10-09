Man wanted in connection with hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Elizabeth City, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run vehicle-pedestrian crash Friday.

On Oct. 6, police obtained warrants for Manual Guadalu Gonzalez, 25, of Elizabeth City for felony hit and run on Sept. 24. The incident happened at the intersection of Herrington Road and Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City, N.C.

There is no update on the condition of the victim as of Oct. 9.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is continuing to investigate and anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of Gonzalez is urged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

