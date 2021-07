WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)– A man who was wanted for making “unwanted advances” toward a girl at a Walmart store has been arrested, Wake Forest police said.

The incident happened Friday night inside the Walmart at 2114 S. Main St., Wake Forest police said.

On Saturday evening, police arrested Raymond Leonard Mancini, 63, of Youngsville and charged him with indecent liberties with a minor and attempted kidnapping.

Mancini is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.