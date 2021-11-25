Man wanted for felony assault, violating protective order in Edenton, authorities say

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is wanted on felony assault by strangulation charges after an incident in Edenton on Wednesday.

Authorities say Richard James Squires violated a protective order when he attacked the female victim on East Albemarle Street in Edenton. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to Macedonia Road, where the assault was called in from.

Richard James Squires

The Edenton Police Department took over the case and obtained warrants for Squires, who is still wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 252-482-4444 or the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303. Tips can also be reported online here.