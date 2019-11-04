Man wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. (WAVY) – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Boseman, III.

He is wanted on attempted first degree murder, burglary and assault charges.

According to Aaron Wallio with the Sheriff’s Office, Boseman is accused of breaking into a home in the 1300 block of School House Road to attack another man during the early morning hours of November 1.

The victim was attacked with a knife and went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been released.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a disagreement over a woman.