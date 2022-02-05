Man turns himself in after breaking into car at North Carolina apartment complex

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man turned himself in Wednesday morning and now faces several felony charges in connection to a recent break-in.

Police say they were called to the scene of a break in Wednesday afternoon at the Swain Apartments on Court Street in Edenton. When they arrived, they learned a vehicle was broken into.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect as Curtis Stanley. They obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Two days late, on February 4, Stanley turned himself in to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor larceny from a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $6,000.