Man turns himself in after breaking into car at North Carolina apartment complex

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man turned himself in Wednesday morning and now faces several felony charges in connection to a recent break-in.
Police say they were called to the scene of a break in Wednesday afternoon at the Swain Apartments on Court Street in Edenton. When they arrived, they learned a vehicle was broken into.
After an investigation, police identified the suspect as Curtis Stanley. They obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Two days late, on February 4, Stanley turned himself in to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor larceny from a motor vehicle.
His bond was set at $6,000.
