Man sustains lacerations to his head during armed robbery in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man sustained non life-threatening injuries during an armed robbery in Elizabeth City Friday evening.
According to Elizabeth City Police, they got the call for the armed robbery just before 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Rosebud Avenue.
The make victim sustained non life-threatening lacerations to his head and was sent to a local hospital fro treatment.
This is an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
