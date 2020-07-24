Man suffers serious injuries following motorcycle, pickup truck crash in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is suffering serious injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. between a Honda motorcycle and Toyota pickup on US-158 just south of 1st Street near a Publix in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle rider, 31-year-old Nathan Jones of Pennsylvania, was driving “unlawfully and at a high rate of speed” between the two lanes of southbound traffic on US-158.

Jones was unable to see and did not stop in time and he rear-ended the Toyota pickup truck. Jones was ejected from the bike and suffered serious injuries. He is being treated at Outer Banks Hospital. The Toyota driver did not report any injury at the scene.

