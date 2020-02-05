Man shot at multiple times overnight in Hertford

HERTFORD, NC (WAVY) — Hertford police are investigating after a man was shot at multiple times Wednesday morning on Dobbs Street.

The victim, described as an older male by police, told officers the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. after a silver Nissan Versa or Audi pulled up while he was exiting his car.

Police say a younger male got out of the car, pulled out a pistol and fired several rounds at the victim, who wasn’t injured.

The victim described the shooter as a younger male in his late teens or early twenties. He had shoulder length dreads and was wearing white jeans, white tennis shoes and a tan letterman jacket with light colored sleeves.

Police say several other young males were believed to be inside the shooter’s car at the time.

No other details have been released, but police say they collected evidence at the scene and actively investigating.

Anyone with information is highly encouraged to call HPD and ask for Captain Rodriquez.