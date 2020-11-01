Man sentenced on assault charge in connection with shootout at ABC store parking lot in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced on an assault charge earlier this week in connection with a shootout that happened in April at an Edenton ABC store parking lot.

Monday, Oct. 26, in Superior Court in Pasquotank County, Jerod Montrey Little John, 36, of Edenton, plead guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was sentenced to 29 to 47 months suspended along with 48 months of supervised probation.

Edenton police say five other people were arrested on charges stemming from the April 8 incident in the 1300 block of North Broad Street. The shooting, police say, involved one man firing at a pickup truck and the driver of the truck returning fire. No one was injured.

Edenton police Chief Henry King said that on April 8, around 7 p.m., Daniel Lee Harrar Jr. allegedly began shooting at three people inside of a silver Dodge pickup truck.

The truck’s driver, identified as Little John, then allegedly returned fire at Harrar, King said.

King emphasized the importance of people coming forward to help police investigations.

“If you see something, say something,” he said.

The six people facing criminal charges in the incident are as follows:

Skyler Jovelle Holley, 36, of Edenton or Raleigh. Holley is charged with felony conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact. Holley was arrested Monday with the help of the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office. Bond set at $50,000 secured and a federal detainer place on him for his federal warrant.

with the help of the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office. Bond set at $50,000 secured and a federal detainer place on him for his federal warrant. Rayshaun Norvell White, 36, of Edenton, is charged with felony conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact.

Daniel Lee Harrar Jr, of Edenton, is charged with three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Morgan Raqual Pettiford, of Roxboro, was arrested by the Roxboro Police Department for felony accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $30,000 secured.

Durrell L. Welch was arrested on a probation violation.

Jerod Montrey Little John, 36, was arrested on felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

