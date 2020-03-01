Man robs Elizabeth City gas station with knife

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed a gas station with a knife Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the incident just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Speedway gas station in the 1100 block of North Road Street.

Investigators reveal that a man described to be African American, about 5-foot-7 tall and weighing around 200 pounds, entered the gas station with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a black coat, blue jean, and black shoes.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.



The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-555.

Courtesy – Elizabeth City Police

